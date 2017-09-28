Deputy Minister: At first stage, 70 state-owned healthcare enterprises will be granted legal status

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Preliminary list of hospitals that will become a legal entity in Azerbaijan in the near future has been prepared. Thus, 70 companies are expected to get this status, and then their number will be increased”.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Health Elsevar Agayev told journalists.

According to him, in Azerbaijan, state-owned medical institutions will be gradually acquiring the status of a legal entity.

Recalling the introduction of compulsory health insurance in the country since last year, the Deputy Minister noted that the hospitals, where the pilot project is implemented, are not private, but state medical institutions: “These institutions should also become legal entities. Because public medical institutions in Azerbaijan have been providing free services to population for over 10 years. In order to provide services to insurance they must also have a legal entity status and special accounts must be opened”.