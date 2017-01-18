Deputy Director: Last year H1N1 virus prevented in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year acute, fatal A (H1N1) virus, which spread in most European countries, especially in border areas, was prevented in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Afag Aliyeva, Deputy Director of the Hygiene and Epidemiology Centre of the Health Ministry said at annual report meeting of the ministry.

According to her, as a result of large-scale and effective measures, conducted in the field of fight against and prevention of infectious diseases over the last years, epidemiological stability was ensured in the country: "As every year, works have been carried out to strengthen preventive measures and epidemiological monitoring against flu and acute respiratory diseases among the population in regard with beginning of 2016-2017 autumn-winter season.

Virological laboratory examinations revealed that morbidity is within epidemiological limitations.

The official said that epidemiological surveillance is being conducted on bacterial meningitis, pneumococcal and meningococcal infections caused by haemophilus influenzae type b in order to strengthen epidemiological surveillance over infectious diseases.