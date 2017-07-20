 Top
    Department chief: Black transplantation is unacceptable

    'No illegal work carried out in our hospital'© Report.az

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Black transplantation is unacceptable, as transplantation has not only medical, but also legal aspects".

    Report informs, Mirjalal Kazimi, Chief of Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of the Central Hospital of Oilmen told a press conference.

    According to him, all the patients examined at the hospital are operated at the Central Hospital of Oilmen: "Therefore, no illegal activities are carried out in our hospital". 

