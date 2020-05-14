COVID-19: Azerbaijan confirms 121 new cases

A total of 121 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 44 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 14, said the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2,879 confirmed cases, 1,833 recoveries, and 35 deaths.

The treatment of 1,011 people (29 are in critical, 38 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

A total of 214,291 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

Analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.