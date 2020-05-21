COVID-19: Azerbaijan confirms 118 new cases, 87 recovered

A total of 118 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 87 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 15, said the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A patient, born in 1956, who tested positive for the virus, passed away.

So far, Azerbaijan has 3,749 confirmed cases, 2,340 recoveries, and 44 related deaths. The treatment of 1,365 people (42 are in critical, 60 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 252,496 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country imposed a month-long lockdown on March 24 and extended it until May 31.

However, the government later eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

Considering the country's sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the pandemic, the total number of infected people, and the dynamics of recoveries, the Azerbaijani government decided to ease some restrictions from May 18.