​COVID-19: Azerbaijan confirms 104 new cases

A total of 104 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 55 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 12, Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A coronavirus patient, born in 1943, who also had diabetes and arterial hypertonia, died of the infection.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2,693 confirmed cases, 1,735 recoveries, and 33 deaths.

The treatment of 925 people (28 are in critical, 42 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

A total of 202,282 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

Analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure as well until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.