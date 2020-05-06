​Coronavirus: Orange zones in Azerbaijan

The most coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan are recorded in Baku (45%), Ganja-Gazakh region (14.1%), and Lankaran (10%), chairman of the board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Those cities, where the quarantine rules are not strictly followed, have been declared orange zones, Aliyev said.

“The highest number of cases reported in Baku, Yasamal and Sabunchu districts,” the Agency chief noted.

“From April 27 to May 3, Azerbaijan confirmed 287 new cases, 302 recoveries, and four deaths. The infected people mostly age 50-59,” Aliyev added.

Today, Azerbaijan has reported 67 new coronavirus cases. Twenty-eight recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Patients with positive coronavirus, born in 1958 and 1969, died of the infection.

The treatment of 563 people (24 are in critical, 33 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. During the past period, the country has conducted 169,790 tests to detect new cases of infection.