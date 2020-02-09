Coronavirus now has a new name

Wuhan first recorded the virus outbreak on December 12, 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed the epidemic in China, which has already claimed hundreds of lives.

Report says, citing Anadolu, that from now on, the virus will be called novel coronavirus pneumonia, or NCP.

The virus has killed 812 people and infected 37,198. Of those infected, 6,188 are in critical condition. Officials also reported 8,942 suspected cases of coronavirus, and another 188,183 are under medical observation. As many as 2,656 new cases of infection have been recorded. Many countries have evacuated their citizens from China and the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.