Coronavirus: Azerbaijan creates working group

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Parviz Abubakirov said Azerbaijan had created a working group over coronavirus, Report informs.

He said the Working Group includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Customs Committee, the State Border Service, the Ministry of Health, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency and the Medical Area Management Association (MEDI): "These agencies are working together."

Notably, the decision to establish the working group was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 28 to take preventive measures against the coronavirus epidemic.