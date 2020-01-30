 Top

Coronavirus: Azerbaijan creates working group

Coronavirus: Azerbaijan creates working group
These agencies are working together.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Parviz Abubakirov said Azerbaijan had created a working group over coronavirus, Report informs.

He said the Working Group includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Customs Committee, the State Border Service, the Ministry of Health, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency and the Medical Area Management Association (MEDI): "These agencies are working together."

Notably, the decision to establish the working group was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 28 to take preventive measures against the coronavirus epidemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!