​Coronavirus: Azerbaijan confirms 77 new cases

A total of 77 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 15 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 7, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister told Report.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2,204 confirmed cases, 1,551 recoveries, and 28 deaths.

The treatment of 625 people (25 are in critical, 33 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

A total of 175,910 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 31. However, the government eased the restrictions on some fields, opening shoes, clothing, electronics and home appliances stores, and many others, except those in shopping centers and malls.

Analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure as well until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.