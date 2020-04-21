​Coronavirus: Azerbaijan confirms 44 new cases, 74 recovered

A total of 44 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 74 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of April 21, says the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister.

A coronavirus patient, born in 1963, who also suffered from diabetes, hypothyroidism, and chronic kidney disease, died of the infection.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,480 confirmed cases, 865 recoveries, and 20 deaths.

The treatment of 595 people (14 are in critical, 20 in moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,400,000 globally, resulting in more than 650,000 recoveries and over 170,000 deaths.