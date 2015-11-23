Complex heart surgery will be carried out on over 20 children in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Examination and treatment of patients more than 200 suffering congenital heart defect in Azerbaijan are planned.

Report was told in the Ministry of Health, it will be realized in the framework of 'Child's week' campaign held in the Central Hospital of Oil workers.

Treatment and examination will be carried out by local and foreign teams of doctors (San Raffaele Hospital, Milan city of Italy) under leadership of cardiovascular surgeon Rashad Mahmudov.

In addition, implementation of complex open-heart surgery of more than 20 children is expected. 12 of them will be carried out on funds allocated by Heydar Aliyev Foundation.