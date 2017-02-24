Commissioner: List of Hepatitis C and B medications provided at public expense should be expanded

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Appeals to organize treatment of hepatitis have been sent to the Health Ministry's Commission on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C".

Report informs, the 2016 annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan declares.

According to the report, list of medications for hepatitis C and B, which included in the list of dangerous infectious diseases, at public expense should be expanded.

"In the framework of the state programs, significant achievements gained in fight against hereditary blood diseases. Thalassemia mortality rate decreased by 5-fold in recent years due to provision of normal life of the patients in the Republican Thalassemia Center, built by the initiative of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva", the report says.

Notably, annual report has been submitted to the Parliament. The report will be discussed and put to vote at the plenary session of the parliament in March.