Chief Pediatrician of Azerbaijan: Pharmaceutical companies send girls to clinics to advertise

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the law on "pharmaceutical activity" adopted a few years ago, the advertising of medicines was banned. As I am a medical worker, I cannot prohibit it. These cases can be prevented by the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of private TV channels and responsible persons."

The chief pediatrician of Azerbaijan, the head of the Scientific-Research Pediatrics Institute named after K.Farajova, Nasib Guliyev stated it in his interview to Report.

"Those who involved in this matter will be punished sooner or later", he added. N.Guliyev noted that one cannot be against the law adopted by the state: "Currently, companies engaged in the sale of drugs, gather a group of girls and send them to various clinics for advertising. Everyone should know that the drug should be sold only in a drug-store."