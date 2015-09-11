Chief Oncologist: 70-80% of patients in Azerbaijan decide to treat in third, fourth stages of cancer

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, I Turkish-Azerbaijani cancer days started in Baku.

Report informs, the conference is held in order to enhance relations in the field of oncology between the two countries and the conclusion of research contracts.

Chief oncologist Azad Kerimli addressing at the meeting said that the purpose of the event is a meeting of oncologists of Turkic-speaking countries:"Also, our task is to use the experience of bilateral cooperation.All these issues will be resolved at today's event, by signing of contracts.The main topic of discussion will include issues of correct diagnosis and choice of treatment. "

Chief oncologist also noted that 70-80% of cancer patients in Azerbaijan go to doctor in third, fourth stage of disease:" However, when patients go to the doctor in first or second stage of disease, it can be combated"

Delegation consisting of 45 representatives from Turkey arrived in Azerbaijan to attend a conference.