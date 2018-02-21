Chief epidemiologist: Nosocomial infections not epidemiological in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the significant achievements in fight against hospital-acquired (nosocomial) infections, the infections are still one of the topical health problems in many countries, including Azerbaijan, and we are trying to overcome it."

Report informs, Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health, Ibadulla Aghayev told reporters.

He noted that these infections in Azerbaijan have not exceeded the epidemiological range: "Therefore, death facts from such infections have not been registered even in the biggest hospitals in the country so far. If this happens, Azerbaijani health sector is able to deal with it. Because disinfection measures are done every day in the hospitals."

Chief Epidemiologist also recalled that people are experiencing acute respiratory viral infections at all times: "Some people could name it differently. But everyone should be aware that infections can not be completely abolished. People should be treated correctly in the medical institutions".