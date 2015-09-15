Chairman of Tariff Council: Reception of documents for approval of drug prices for 55 active substances revealed

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Reception of documents for approval of drug prices for 55 active substances announced. Report informs, it was stated by Minister of Economy and Industry, Chairman of the Tariff Council Shahin Mustafayev in an interview with the newspaper "Azerbaijan".

According to him, information received by Secretariat of the Council is now under consideration:"Work is underway to determine the direction of prices of medicines to these active substances, and a regular meeting of the Tariff Council is scheduled to end of September."

The Minister said that this process is of great social importance, and will continue until the settlement prices for all drugs:Settlement of prices for most drugs will be completed before the end of the year.Once again I want to note that the information on the progress of the settlement process, the list of drugs, their cost and the date of entry into force of the new tariffs on drugs will be made available to the public through the media."