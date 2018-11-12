Chairman: 36 vehicles that carry fruit and vegetable products to Azerbaijan have been returned this year

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan's export potential in fruit and vegetable has grown by about 20 percent over the past four months. If 81 vehicles were returned due to the indicators in fruit and vegetable products last year, this figure dropped to 36 in the corresponding period of this year."

Report informs that the due statement was made by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli speaking to reporters.

He noted that besides companies that carry out import, simplified control system will be also applied to those companies that deal with export: "We have also informed the exporters that while exporting the products from the country, simplified control system will be applied to those whose products are in compliance with international standards. Their products will be involved in a more simplified form of expertise. This will make it easier for businessmen to export their products more efficiently. "

At the same time, Tahmazli stressed that none of the transport vehicles of Azerbaijan which carry hazelnut products has been returned from European countries: "At present one of our vehicles is involved in the examination in Germany, so did not return. This is a more positive change than in the past years."