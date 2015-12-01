Certification Commission of Health Ministry issues exam permits for 11 705 persons

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ During January-November of this year, Certification Commission of Health Ministry issued permits to 11 705 persons for participation in certification exams.

Report was told in the Ministry, 268 persons couldn't pass exams at first attempt.

Totally, 10 002 persons, who got permit passed exams successfully. 4 346 of them gained more than 90 points, 4 317 from 75 to 90, 1 339 from 60 to 75.

About 1 880 candidate already registered to participate in test exams to be held till the end of the year, Ministry says.

Most of participants of test exams and competitions are applicants on Therapy, Pediatrics, Dentistry, Anesthesiology - Resuscitation, Cardiology and Laboratory work specialties.