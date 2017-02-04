Cancer kills nearly 9 mln every year

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Oncological diseases kill about 8.8 million people around the world every year.

Report informs, the World Health Organization said on its website.

According to the news release timed for World Cancer Day, observed on February 4, as a rule cancer is identified at late stages.

World Health Organization specialists pay special attention to early diagnosis of cancer, because most oncological diseases are curable, if identified at early stages.

High mortality rates are usually observed among third and fourth degree cancer patients.