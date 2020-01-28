Border checkpoints shift to enhanced mode in Azerbaijan over coronavirus

Azerbaijan's border checkpoints have shifted to enhanced mode due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Report informs decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in this regard. The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister was attended by the heads of relevant government agencies to discuss preventive measures against the outbreak of the epidemic in Azerbaijan.

Besides, all persons arriving from China, especially from the epidemic zone will undergo strict medical examination and control.

Another decision would be to develop a list of foods particularly risky and which can be transmitted via virus and strengthen control over those products in the food market.