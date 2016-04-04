Blood Bank clarifies information on blood demand of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Demand of Azerbaijani Armed Forces for blood and blood components is fully met by Main Clinic Hospital Blood Bank.

Report informs, providing relevant information Chief of the Blood Bank Department, medical service Lieutenant Colonel Kazim Guliyev said that at present, all blood and blood components are available in the Blood Bank. The Department operates 24 hours a day as usual in order to provide necessary means: 'Generally, all units of our Armed Forces fully provided with all necessary means, there is no need to worry about these issues'.

The Defense Ministry mentions again that regular information are posted on official website of the ministry on each incident. Use of only official information regarding incidents recommended.