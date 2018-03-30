Baku hosts seminar on "Global trends in health care and increasing Medical Tourism to India"

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The leading Indian health providers and hospital chains held a seminar on “Global trends in health care and increasing Medical Tourism to India” was held in Baku.

The seminar was organised by an international healthcare coordinator medECube India in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The seminar was attended by distinguished health care specialists from India, US and Azerbaijan.

The panellist shared their views on various aspects of global healthcare system in general and how India has emerged as a premier healthcare destination. The panelists mentioned that over the years, India has grown to become a top-notch destination for medical value travel because it scores high over a number of factors that determines the overall quality of healthcare.

India has more than 22 Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospitals which provide healthcare at par with global standards.

Indian hospitals are very good in high-end cardiac surgery, knee and joints transplant, cancer treatment, cosmetic surgery and dental care. They are particularly adept in doing complicated heart surgeries, cancer care and surgeries, neuro and even general surgeries by using high-end technology and medical procedures.

The cost of medical treatment in India is considered to be the lowest in the world while the equipment used is as good as the best in the world.

Speaking at the seminar, Ambassador of India Sanjay Rana said that India has not only hospitals with world-class facilities but also skilled world-class doctors and medical personnel. India has competitive advantage in offering high quality treatment at an affordable cost to the patients. For major treatments such as Heart Bypass or Heart valve replacement or treating leukemia, the difference in the cost is 10 to 20 times when compared to Western countries and less than half of what is charged in other Asian countries.

Ambassador Rana also launched a Directory of Top Hospitals of India in Azerbaijani language.