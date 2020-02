A Chinese student at Baku State University, Liu Yousha, has been discharged from hospital after spending days in quarantine due to suspected coronavirus.

Report informs that the hospital has kept the student under supervision since January 27.

According to the Ministry of Health, Yousha has no health issues now.

Liu Yousha is a third-year student at the History Faculty of Baku State University (BSU). He returned from China to Azerbaijan in mid-January.