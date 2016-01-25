Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baby operated inside mother's womb in Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) Training and Surgical Clinic.

Report was told in the press service of AMU, in October last year, pregnant woman was admitted to obstetrics-gynecology department of the clinic to end the 26-week pregnancy.

Thus, before ultrasound examinations revealed developing large cyst in the left kidney of fetus. Cyst grew increasingly and integrated entire abdominal cavity.

Pregnant woman was examined by Department Chief Turab Janbakhishov. According to the physician, during ultrasound examinations size of cyst in the left kidney of the fetus revealed to make 88,7 mm: "The length of the fetus has reached 221 mm. The cyst of the left kidney of fetal pressed on the abdominal organs, and the heart and lungs, heart activity has been weakened. If not to provide emergency intervention, the baby could have died. For this reason, during the same session was recovered to 235 ml of urine (liquid). Brush size decreased from 90 mm to 21.8 mm. The activity of the heart, lungs and abdominal organs was fully restored."

According to him, at 40-week of pregnancy, mother underwent caesarean operation by Associate Professor of Obstetrics-Gynecology Department Shola Ismayilova and fetus was born completely healthy.

According to Saadat Yagubova, Neonatology Department Chief, infection risk is very high in such babies. Taking into consideration this risk, consultation was held with Chief of Pediatric Surgery Department Ramiz Polukhov and decision for urgent operation was adopted. Operation ended successfully. At the moment, the baby's condition is good. Infant is under control of physician-neonatologists and preparations are carried out for the release.