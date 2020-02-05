Azerbaijanis hospitalized upon return from China

The press service of the Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance have issued a joint statement. Report informs that there are seven people in the Infectious Diseases Division of the Clinical Medicine Center

An Azerbaijani studying in Beijing has returned home with his wife. They have no complaints and passed the medical examination.

The other is an Azerbaijani citizen born in 1998, studying in Jinhua, China. He has an average temperature and has no complaints. He passed a medical examination, pending the results of analyses.

Another person placed in the Clinic Medical Center is an Azerbaijani citizen born in 1998, studying in Jinhua, China. He also has no complaints; his body temperature is average.

An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1997) studying in Shandong, was also hospitalized. He has no complaints. He had no contact with coronavirus patients.

An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1997) studying in Zhejiang has no complaints, and his body temperature is average. He will undergo a medical examination.

An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1994) studying in Beijing, has no complaints, his body temperature is average. Doctors examined him, and now he has no problems with his health.

Those placed in medical facilities assigned for coronavirus patients showed no health issues. They will be released home when the quarantine ends.