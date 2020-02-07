Azerbaijanis discharged from hospital after coronavirus quarantine

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance have released a joint statement on Azerbaijani citizens arriving from China.

Report informs that as of February 7, three people are in the Infectious Diseases Division of the Clinical Medical Center.

"They have no serious health issues but are still under medical supervision. Once again, we state that these people came from the Chinese cities, which reported no coronavirus. They had no contact with infected people. The people, who come from the epicenter of the outbreak, are held in a designated medical facility. They showed no health issues either. Therefore, they will go home as soon as the quarantine ends," the joint statement says.

Six people were under medical supervision at the Clinical Medical Center yesterday.