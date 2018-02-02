Azerbaijani population to undergo free health check

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Azerbaijan will undergo health check free of charge.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Health, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nigar Aliyeva signed a relevant order.

According to the order, taking into account the President's instructions, the medical examination of population will be held on February 12-May 12.

Heads of medical institutions and enterprises of cities and districts in Azerbaijan are instructed to personally supervise the execution of medical examination.