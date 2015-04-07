Azerbaijani parliament held hearings on "Social protection of persons with autism disorders"

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, on the initiative of the parliamentary committee on social policy discussions were held on the theme "Social protection of persons with autism disorders".

Report informs, in his speech the Chairman of the committee Hadi Rajabli said, the issue is one of the most important problems: "The main purpose of the discussion is a formation of the legal basis of the social order of society. Like in the world, in Azerbaijan there are diseases, the source of which is unknown. An issue of social protection of persons with autism is now on the agenda. In connection with this disease in Azerbaijan carried out a number of projects", he added.

H.Rajabli said that, autism is a neuro-psychiatric disorder begins in early childhood and continues throughout life. Often, the disease occurs in boys. "

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee added that there are about 70 million people with autism disorders in the world: "Only in Azerbaijan this number is equal to 3,500. These statistics are not accurate, not only in the world, but also in Azerbaijan. This issue is in a greatest area of interests in the experience of Turkey Republic. We are interested in the experience of neighboring countries in terms of the similarity of religious and spiritual values."