Health Minstry strengthens measures against 'swine flu'

Baku. 25 January.REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Health strengthened execution of measures in Azerbaijan regarding 'swine flu'.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry.

According to the information, in the framework of measures, works carried out for treatment of persons with severe acute respiratory disease as well as allocation of special wards, their hospitalization, formation of medicine reserves, laboratory examination of patients who are suspected of being infected and for strengthening disinfection regime in the medical institutions.

Within conducted measures, necessary preventive, remedial actions carried out in the republican cities and regions.

Notably, 'however, during seasonal flu, complications occur after 10-15 days, in epidemic virus complications are observed in 2-3 days of disease. As well as internal organs, especially lungs got damaged', Ministry says.

Ministry of Health constantly keeps country's epidemiological situation under control and continues implementation of necessary measures.