Azerbaijani hospitalized on suspicion of coronavirus

The press services of the Health Ministry of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance issued a joint statement.

Report informs that the Department of Infectious Diseases of Clinical Medical Center № 1 received one patient on February 12, at 17:30.

He is a citizen of Azerbaijan born in 1994 and he studies in Beijing. He arrived from Beijing to Abu Dhabi, and then on February 12 from Abu Dhabi to Baku. The man had a temperature slightly above the norm when we entered the Heydar Aliyev Airport. According to the hospital, his temperature is now normal. The doctors did not observe any severe problem health problems. They continue monitoring his state.