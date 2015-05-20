Azerbaijani first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visits people injured in fire

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Baku Clinical Medical Center No 1, where the people who were injured in a fire in an apartment block in Binagadi district, are being treated.

Report informs, the Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the first lady about the conditions of the injured.

He said that 56 people were brought to the center following the fire in the apartment block in Binagadi district. He said that 15 of the injured were provided with medical assistance at the site of the incident, while 41 people were hospitalized. “Twenty-six of those who were hospitalized were discharged from the hospital on May 19. One person, unfortunately, died last night despite efforts of doctors. So the death toll reached 15. Fourteen people are being currently treated in hospitals. Twelve people are being treated at the department of toxicology in the Baku Clinical Medical Center No 1. Three of the injured are children – they are aged 3, 4 and 6. The people are now in moderate severe health conditions, and there is no threat to their life.”

The injured people thanked President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva spoke to the people who were injured in yesterday`s fire. She said that President Ilham Aliyev personally supervises measures to treat the injured and compensate for their material damage.

The first lady offered condolences to families of those who were killed by the fire, and said that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Mehriban Aliyeva wished the injured recovery, and gave instructions to relevant authorities to provide them with high-quality medical services.