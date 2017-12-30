Azerbaijan will introduce new rules for doctors certification

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Guidelines for certification of doctors will change in the near future.”

Report informs, minister of health Ogtay Shiraliyev said.

He said that currently, new rules are being prepared for certifications meeting the demands of the times: “According to these rules will not be limited with computer exam, but will allow to assess the knowledge and practical activities of medical staff.”

Shiraliyev added that extensive study of medicine is important for training of future skilled specialists and work of today’s doctors in modern level.

Minister spoke about achievements made over the past year and mentioned the existence of problems stressing the importance to focus all the attention to solve them.

He added that for solution of existing problems it is important to have a new approach to medicine and operation of scientific-research institutes in line with modern demands.