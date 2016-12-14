Azerbaijan will carry bone marrow transplantation between non-consanguineous people for the first time

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bone marrow transplant operation between non-consanguineous people will be conducted in Azerbaijan next year.

Report informs, Head of Bone Marrow Transplantation Department of Thalassemia Center Nargiz Aliyeva said.

She noted that the center has been registered in European Bone Marrow Bank: “We are already member of European Bone Marrow Bank. Until this day we conducted transplantation between siblings. Recently we successfully transplanted marrow from patient’s father. Membership in European Bone Marrow Bank will enable to perform bone marrow transplantation between non-consanguineous”.

N.Aliyeva told that 6-months baby was among donors for the first time.