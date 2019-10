AZN 1,369.0 mln will be allocated from the state budget for healthcare expenses in 2020.

Report informs that this is reflected in the draft document of the Republic of Azerbaijan on state and consolidated budgets for 2020.

Health expenditures will rise by AZN 326.5 mln or 31.3 % compared to 2019.

According to the document, the share of health care expenditures in the state budget expenditures by 2020 will be 5.1%. This is 1.0 % points more than in 2019.