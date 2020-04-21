​Azerbaijan to mark Immunization Week

The Immunization Week will be celebrated in all cities and regions of Azerbaijan on April 20-26.

Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a relevant order, the Ministry told Report.

European Immunization Week (EIW) is marked across the European Region every April.

EIW is an annual regional initiative, coordinated by the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe), to promote immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases since its launch in 2008.

The goal of EIW is to increase vaccination coverage by raising awareness of the importance of immunization among parents and caregivers, health care professionals, policy and decision-makers, and the media.