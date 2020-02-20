Azerbaijan to launch medical faculties in regional universities

A package of proposals on opening medical faculties in state universities in some Azerbaijani regions is being prepared. The document will be submitted to the government shortly, Zaur Aliyev, chairman of the board of the State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency, said during a briefing at the headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party.

According to him, this issue is currently being studied: "Negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Health to ensure that doctors, who graduate from a residency and receive appointments to regions, work in places for at least three years."

Aliyev stressed the plans to send doctors to the regions: "By these measures, we want to eliminate the shortage of doctors in the regions as soon as possible. We intend to attract students educated abroad, especially in Turkey. Negotiations with them are ongoing. I think they'll be interested in that too."

The head of the Agency noted that the state of first-aid posts in the regions is not so encouraging: "We know it and we are completely aware of the situation. However, our capacities are limited. There is a shortage of doctors and a lack of equipment in places. Some doctors have troubles and difficulties in both treatment and examination."