Azerbaijan to import tests to detect coronavirus - EXCLUSIVE

"Azerbaijan is currently in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO). We are planning to bring the necessary tests for the detection of coronaviruses to Azerbaijan soon," Director of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of Azerbaijan's Ministry of HealthAfag Aliyeva told Report.

According to her, it is impossible to specify the date.

"WHO will assist Azerbaijan in bringing tests to the country."

Aliyeva said that since this type of virus is new to the world, the specialists are helpless in preparing vaccines:

"Probably, the vaccine can be made after a while. However, to date, there is no vaccine against the infection."