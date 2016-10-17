Azerbaijan to establish special cabinet for persons, who want to quit smoking

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Next month medical consulting room for quitting tobacco as well as special hot line will be launched under the Outpatient Department of the Social Health and Reforms Center (SHRC) of the Ministry of Health.

Report informs citing the press service of the ministry, professional medical assistance and psychological counseling will be provided for those, addicted to tobacco and intending to quit smoking.

The project will be applied in accordance with the relevant requirements of the "Strategy for the fight against non-infectious diseases in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015-2020".

During the pilot stage of 2 months, one expert will work at the cabinet and hot line service. Currently, relevant cabinet has been established at the Outpatient Department of the SHRC, special telephone line determined and 3-day trainings started on the basis of methodological guidelines on the treatment of addiction.

After completion of the pilot stage, assessment of the works carried out, conduction of necessary measures for efficient operation will be reviewed.