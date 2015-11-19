Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan to buy 200 insulin pumps next year for children with diabetes.

Distribution of insulin to patients who can work with the pumps planned in all regions of Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Deputy Director of the Republican Endocrinology Center, Babek Salek.

He noted that, the pumps are mainly made in South Korea: "The use of the pump is more convenient.To date, instructions for use of pumps was in a foreign language, so we asked the companies to translate the instructions into the Azerbaijani language.They gave a positive response.Now, the instructions for use of pumps is available to every person. "

B.Salek added that from the next year the Ministry of Health plans to free distribution of medicines to all patients with diabetes.

In 2015, diabetes was diagnosed in more than 1,000 young people in Azerbaijan.