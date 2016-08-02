Azerbaijan's Chief Pediatrician warns parents

'Children's nutrition shouldn't be changed in summer season'

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Children should be given fresh products as foods are perishable in summer season'.

Report was told by Azerbaijan's Chief Pediatrician, Director of Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics, Professor Nasib Guliyev.

He said that babies' nutrition shouldn't be changed in summer season: 'No additional nutrition should be used in babies' nutrition in summer season. They have to be used during cool months. If the child is in its 6 months in a summer month, additional nutrition should be given after one or two months. Moreover, children should eat age-appropriate foods. Excessive cold or hot foods aren't recommended either. One of the most commonly injured internals in summer season is gastrointestinal system'.

As for melon, watermelon, the physician said that product composition is required to be known in this regard: 'In fact, children are allowed to eat melon, watermelon after one year of age provided that they are cultivated without use of chemicals. But we cannot say any word in this regard, as nobody is able to differ it.'