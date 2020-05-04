Top

Azerbaijan reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 39 got well

Today, Azerbaijan has confirmed 52 new coronavirus cases in the country,

Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister. 39 recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

A coronavirus patient, born in 1969, who also had diabetes, chronic heart failure, and coronary heart disease, died of the infection.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1984 confirmed cases, 1480 recoveries, and 26 deaths.

The treatment of 478 people (18 are in critical, 29 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

