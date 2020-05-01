​Azerbaijan reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 40 got well

A total of 50 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 40 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 1, says the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister.

A coronavirus patient, 1957, who had diabetes, arterial hypertension, and ischemic heart disease, died of the virus.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1 854 confirmed cases, 1365 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

The treatment of 464 people (15 are in critical, 29 is moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

During the past period, 146 630 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases have reached 3,329,454 globally, resulting in 1,053,059 recoveries and 234,725 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.