​Azerbaijan reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 46 got well

A total of 40 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 46 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 2, says the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,894 confirmed cases, 1,411 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

The treatment of 458 people (14 are in critical, 23 is moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

During the past period, 152,597 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases have reached 3,421,226 globally, resulting in 1,093,021 recoveries and 240,222 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.