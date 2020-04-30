Azerbaijan reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 58 got well

A total of 38 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 58 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of April 30, says the Task Force under the Cabinet of Minister.

A 69-year-old coronavirus patient who had arterial hypertension died of the virus.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1 804 confirmed cases, 1325 recoveries, and 24 deaths.

The treatment of 455 people (17 are in critical, 24 is moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

During the past period, 143 079 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country.