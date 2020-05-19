Top

Azerbaijan reports 131 new cases, 143 recoveries

Today, 131 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 143 recovered and discharged from hospitals, Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A coronavirus patient, born in 1949, who also had a myocardial infarction, liver failure, and chronic renal failure, has died.

A total of 240,220 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

So far, Azerbaijan has 3,518 confirmed cases, 2,198 recoveries, and 41 deaths. The treatment of 1,279 people (41 are in critical, 59 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

After analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

