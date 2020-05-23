​Azerbaijan reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries

As many as 127 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 107 others recovered in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Three patients born in 1948, 1952 and 1982, who tested positive for the virus, passed away.

So far, Azerbaijan has 3,982 confirmed cases. A total of 2,506 patients have recovered from the disease, while 49 others died. The treatment of 1,427 people (44 are in critical, 57 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 265,067 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country," TABIB Chairman said.