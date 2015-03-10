Azerbaijan regulates the prices of medicines

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ In certain cases, Azerbaijani TV channels are illegally advertising drugs and medical services of some private enterprises. Report informs, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Anar Gadirov at a meeting of the Economic Policy Committee of the Milli Mejlis on March 10, discussing the law "On Advertising".

He noted that, permission for the advertising of medicinal products and services provided by private health institutions is given by a special commission under the Ministry of Health: "The pharmaceutical company or a private clinic appeals to the Ministry of Health, providing the Ministry with advertising text and video. After this, Commission on the basis of the current legislation provides the discussions and finally makes a decision on this issue. Unfortunately, very often channels not observe this rule and don't require the committee's decision from advertiser. We have asked the National Council of Television and Radio, and received their support. We also appealed to the television channels".

A.Gadirov noted that, in case of revealing such facts by the monitoring group of the Ministry of Health, appropriate measures are taken and they are immediately stopped.

Speaking about the regulation of drug prices, A.Gadirov said that the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Economy submitted a draft resolution to the Cabinet of Ministers: "Currently the Cabinet works on this issue.", he added.