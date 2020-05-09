"Azerbaijan proved its effective approach to coronavirus fight from the very first day"

The world's most influential organizations, institutions, and experts unequivocally praise Azerbaijan's struggle to overcome the consequences of the pandemic. The World Health Organization has repeatedly highlighted the need to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience. The UN, Non-Aligned Movement, Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other institutions commend our country for its activities.

Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov made the remarks on Saturday, Report says.

"Our state, due to the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, set the most effective example in the fight against coronavirus from the very first day. The decisions to establish a Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, implement social and restrictive isolation measures, introduce quarantine and impose restrictions on movement proved Azerbaijan's efficient approach to the fight against coronavirus," Usubov said.

"Moreover, on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is carrying out large-scale social campaigns, assisting tens of thousands of families in the country. Our President, who successfully pursues the ideas of the national leader, is a reliable guarantor of Azerbaijan's state independence, development, and security. Today, our people feel confident in Ilham Aliyev, who can protect them from all kinds of troubles and global threats," said the Colonel-General.