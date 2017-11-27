Azerbaijan may include medication provision in medical insurance system envelope

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Improvement of basic envelope for introduction of compulsory medical insurance system may be reviewed in 2018”.

Report informs, said Zaur Aliyev, Director of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He said that absence of medications in the basic envelope creates certain difficulties for population, for this reason inclusion of essential medicines in the list is planned next year.

He added that evaluation has already been started in this direction: “We have included about 70% of all medical services in basic envelope. We will analyze the results by the year end and determine our following steps.”